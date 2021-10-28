PODCAST: The balloon maker who's turned into a wealth-maker

PODCAST: On The Sify Podcast listen to this inspiring tale of a balloon maker who turned a wealth-maker for scores of investors.
For those aware, this balloon maker is known for being the costliest stock scrip on Indian bourses. Of course, nobody needs to be appraised of the costliest stock on the Dalal Street... MRF Industries.
Its consistent and never-to-split attitude have ballooned valuations to unimaginable levels. In fact, an entire generation of investors who may have spent a few hundreds buying this stock decades ago have turned crorepatis.
But, there's more to MRF than just being a consistent wealth maker. In this Sify Podcast get to listen to the inspiring story of Mammen Mappillai, the product innovations and the marketing techniques employed by India's finest tyre manufacturer.
