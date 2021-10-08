Policy Push: Expected lending rates status-quo lift equity indices; Sensex reclaims 60K-mark

The Sensex opened at 59,960.39 points from its previous close of 59,677.83 points.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,017.18 points around 9.00 a.m., up 339.35 points or 0.57 per cent.

Mumbai: India's key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- made gains during Friday's early morning trade session.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,891.85 points, up by 101.50 points or 0.57 per cent.

It opened at 17,886.85 points from its previous close of 17,790.35 points.

The RBI monetary Policy Committee decisions are being announced by the Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The MPC has kept the policy rates unchanged and stance accommodative.