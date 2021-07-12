Popular EV Revolt may soon have another flash sale

New Delhi: Popular Electric Car bike maker RattanIndia-Revolt may soon unveil a second set of flash sale of its motorcycles soon.
A tweet from Revolt Motors hinted that a sale could be as soon as 15th July 2021.
In its previous flash sale announced a month ago, the company managed to sell inventories worth Rs 50 crores in under a day.
The company in a filing note said that it was working on a "feverish pace" to meet supplies from the previous sale.
The RV400 comes with a 3.24 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that offers 72 V power, a top range of 150 kms on a single charge while offering a top speed of 85 kmph. The battery pack comes in with a warranty of 8 years/1,50,000 kms and free maintenance for 3 years/30,000 kms along with product warranty for 5 years/75,000 kms. The Revolt RV300 has a 1.5 kW motor with a 2.7 kW battery pack. Its key features include internet and cloud connected features and MyRevolt App.
"I have already joined the revolution, when are you joining?" Asks a happy Revolter Ashish Kujur. It's time for you too to be a Revolter.— Revolt Motors (@RevoltMotorsIN) July 12, 2021
Bookings for your favourite motorcycle go live on 15th July, 12PM onwards. pic.twitter.com/5kG4DBfQzT