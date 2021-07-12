  1. Sify.com
  4. Popular EV Revolt may soon have another flash sale

Source :Sify
Author :Finance Desk
Last Updated: Mon, Jul 12th, 2021, 18:46:02hrs
RevoltRV400 ElectricBike

New Delhi: Popular Electric Car bike maker RattanIndia-Revolt may soon unveil a second set of flash sale of its motorcycles soon.

A tweet from Revolt Motors hinted that a sale could be as soon as 15th July 2021.

In its previous flash sale announced a month ago, the company managed to sell inventories worth Rs 50 crores in under a day.

The company in a filing note said that it was working on a "feverish pace" to meet supplies from the previous sale.

The RV400 comes with a 3.24 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that offers 72 V power, a top range of 150 kms on a single charge while offering a top speed of 85 kmph. The battery pack comes in with a warranty of 8 years/1,50,000 kms and free maintenance for 3 years/30,000 kms along with product warranty for 5 years/75,000 kms. The Revolt RV300 has a 1.5 kW motor with a 2.7 kW battery pack. Its key features include internet and cloud connected features and MyRevolt App.


 

