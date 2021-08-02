Positive global cues, hopes of healthy Q1 lift indices

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Positive global cues from Asian indices along with domestic hopes of more healthy quarterly results lifted India's equity markets during the morning trade session on Monday.

Initially, the equity markets had a gap up opening due to positive global cues.

Consequently, the BSE Sensex traded at 52,868.36 points, at 10.15 a.m., higher by 281.52 points or 0.54 per cent from its previous close.