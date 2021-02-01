Post-Mortem: What critics have to say about Sitharaman's Budget 2021

Amid the farmers protest, there was also consensus that the Budget could have been a farm-focused one with something to cheer. The middle-class was hoping for concessions in taxes and affordability in living.

Days ahead of the budget, expectations were for a Budget of the Century. One built on hope -- a section had been anxiously praying for no new cess or tax, after all, the Covid induced harshness was here for all to see.

On Feb 1, an entire Dalal Street thanked its heavens after finding that Sitharaman's shortest budget at 110 minutes did not contain any new taxes or cess. The Sensex smiled with a 5 percent gain in the trading session.

Immediate reactions from corporate czars were positive that the Budget delved on some bright areas. However, there has been ample criticism with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget.

Here's a look at those contrarian opinions.

The opposition party, Congress, called the Union Budget proposals as the "Blunder of the Century". The party also called the proposals as a case of "wrong diagnosis and prescription."

CREATION OF JOBS:

"The FM could have been brave but chose to be timid. The nation needed a bold budget and more direct transfers to the weaker sections to revive demand, restart job creation," senior Congress leader and Deputy leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma tweeted.

Jobs reflected three times in the FM's speech. Speaking about number of jobs, the FM added that increment in capacity for recycling of old ships at Alang in Gujarat is expected to bring 1.5 lakh jobs for youth.

The budget is "disappointing" and without a roadmap for accelerating growth and revival of consumer demand, Sharma said.

SELL OUT OF PSUs:

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari alleged that the budget was a "national monetisation plan -- short hand for National Sell out" and there was "no central focus in Budget".

"FM's Talkthorn (sic) oblivious that growth rate of GDP is in a record 37th month decline.Worst Crisis since 1991. Except for a National Monetisation Plan - short hand for National Sell out no Central Focus in Budget. Bottom line-Will not grow economy but sell the family silver," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit back on the ruling party by stating that the government was planning to sell the country's assets to a few capitalists.

In a tweet after the Budget, he said, "Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends."

Minutes prior to the Budget, Gandhi had tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi had said, "Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment, and increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders."

Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, "India's first paperless budget is also a 100 percent visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India! Railways:sold Airports: sold Ports: sold Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold! Common people ignored. Farmers ignored. Rich get richer, nothing for middle class, poor get poorer."

Wrong Diagnosis?

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted, "Budget case of 'wrong diagnosis and wrong prescription' by BJP government which instead of healing, reforming and rejuvenating has chosen to adopt damaging, disappointing and destroying approach to push the economy further into vortex of recession," he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took a dig at the Centre over the budget, saying "this BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, 'I couldn't fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder'."

Something for Middle-class?

Shergill said the budget has left the middle class "bruised and wounded" by not changing tax slabs, not increasing deductions, not making new deduction slots like home loans, not bringing fuel under GST, not sharing Rs 19 Lakh crore gain from fuel taxes, not reducing GST rates.

"After promising a century, FM is out hit wicket at Zero !! Instead of calling it as 'budget of the century' it will be remembered as 'blunder of the century' by BJP Govt #Budget2021," he tweeted.

What about the focus on Infrastructure?

Even as experts lavished praise for the Budget's focus on infrastructure related areas, the Congress party claimed that a sizable chunk of the infra-budget headed to poll-bound states such as Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Congress Assam chief Ripun Bora said, "So, the BJP government has made Parliament the place to launch election manifestos for the Assembly elections. This Budget is nothing more than an election manifesto full of jumlas".

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed construction of 8,500 kilometre highway by March 2022. With focus on the Assembly poll-bound states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam get a major chunk of the proposed new highway projects.

In West Bengal, where the BJP is fighting a high octane battle to dislodge Mamata Banerjee's government, the Finance Minister proposed 675 km of the national highway project at a cost of Rs 95,000 crore.

Another Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The Budget is towards the path of privatisation and road for vote."

ON NEW AGRICULTURAL PROPOSALS:

Speaking in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed data that pointed to Farmer's incomes (MSP paid by government) nearly doubling.

Congress' Jaiveer Shergill said in a tweet, "BJP Govt reading laundry list of hollow reforms in agri sector is case of failed student reading his/her forged report card; Budget failed to increase MSP, no increase in meagre allocation under KisanSammanYojna, no loan waiver-Farmer continues to get stabbed by Kisan Virodhi BJP.

Speaking about PSU disinvestments, he tweeted: "As FM sets a target of Rs1.5LacCr + from disinvestment-Budget'20 Govt set a target of raising Rs 2.10 Lac Cr from disinvestment but only achieved Rs 1949 9Cr-Rather than fixing unachievable targets and auctioning all PSUs-Govt should focus on preserving & strengthening profitable PSUs," he said.

A similar response was shared by Samajwadi Party spokesman Sunil Singh Sajan who explained IANS that the budget had nothing concrete to offer to farmers except a jugglery of statistics.

Disclaimer: Views and opinions have been sourced from several sources.