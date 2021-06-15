Power Finance Corporation logs highest-ever net profit in FY 21

In FY20, the PFC had reported a net profit of Rs 5,655 crore on a standalone basis.

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) State-owned non-banking finance firm Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has recorded the highest-ever net profit of Rs 8,444 crore for financial year 2020-21, a 49 per cent jump over the previous year.

The company's consolidated net profit also increased by 66 per cent in FY21 to Rs 15,716 crore against Rs 9,477 crore reported in FY20.

During 2020-21, the power sector lender increased its net interest income to Rs 12,951 crore in compassion to Rs 10,097 crore reported in FY 20.

The company declared dividend of Rs 2 per share which takes up its total dividend distribution in FY 21 of Rs 10 per share i.e. 100 per cent.

Aided by profit growth, PFC's net worth for FY21 also increased by 16 per cent to Rs 52,393 crore.

Unlike commercial banks, PFC's Gross NPA ratio saw a sharp reduction of 238 bps from FY20. The current GNPA ratio is at 5.70 per cent against 8.08 per cent in FY20

Net NPA ratio also saw a sharp reduction of 171 bps from FY20. The current Net NPA ratio is at 2.09 per cent against 3.80 per cent in FY20.

The lender said that 25 per cent of its 'stressed book' got resolved in FY 21.

The capital adequacy ratio of the company has also improved sequentially to 18.83 per cent as on March 31, 2021. The capital adequacy is at a comfortable level with sufficient cushion over & above the prescribed regulatory limits.

Under the Aatma Nirbhar Discoms liquidity support announced by the government, PFC & its subsidiary REC, combined together have so far sanctioned Rs 1,34,782 crore and disbursed Rs 78,855 crore.

"I am extremely pleased with our FY 21 results despite the many headwinds faced during the year. The impressive performance in FY 21 as is evident from the highest ever profit, underlines the inherent strengths of PFC in handling adverse economic events. Going forward also, we are committed to deliver long-term value to our shareholders," Chairman and Managing Director R.S. Dhillon said.

