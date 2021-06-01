Pradhan opens 270-bed Covid Care Centre at JSPL plant in Angul

Angul (Odisha), June 1 (IANS) Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Tuesday inaugurated a Covid Care Centre at the Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) plant in Angul, Odisha, in the presence of state Health Minister Naba Kisore Das and JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal.

The Covid Care Centre is equipped with 270 oxygen supported beds, which include 10 non-invasive ventilation beds and five ICU beds with ventilators.

Inaugurating the Centre, Pradhan appreciated JSPL's support to the government in fighting the pandemic.

Pradhan mentioned that JSPL's vision to build the world's largest steel plant of 25 MTPA at Angul by 2030 will certainly fructify the aspiration of the local youth for sustainable livelihood and improve the quality of life of the people of the region.

Speaking on occasion, Naveen Jindal said, "JSPL has always stood with people at the time of need. For JSPL, it is always nation first. As responsible corporate citizens, we at JSPL always respond to the people's need on time, especially during the calamities and pandemics. I hope this Covid Care Centre will efficiently serve the needs of the people of Angul and support the government in fighting the pandemic."

The steelmaker has also been providing liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from its oxygen plant at Angul and other locations to various hospitals across the country.

--IANS

sn/arm