Prahlad Patel to inaugurate 3-day workshop in Darjeeling on Feb 22

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) A three-day 'Incredible India Mega Homestay Development and Training Workshop' by Ministry of Tourism's India tourism Kolkata, Regional Office (East) in association with Eastern Himalayas Travel and Tour Operator Association and IIAS School of Management will be inaugurated by Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on February 22 in Darjeeling.

The three-day workshop has been organised with an aim to enrich the hospitality skills of homestay owners to ensure a better experience for the tourists.

IIAS School of Management will provide free training to 450 homestay owners in different spheres of hospitality. The workshop would take place between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and post the workshop, interaction between operators (nearly 40 operators) and travel agents in the form of Business-to-business (B2B) would be organised.

Homestay tourism has received the highest level of local community's involvement at one of the most favoured hill stations for domestic amd inbound tourists.

