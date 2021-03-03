Praj Industries, Repos Energy plan to tie up for bio-mobility

In a statement, Repos Energy said that a collaboration was discussed during a recent the two companies. The two companies are likely to sign a memorandum of understanding soon in this regard.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Bio-based technologies and engineering company Praj Industries and Repos Energy plan to join hands for bio-mobility and launch mobile biofuel selling units.

With the government pushing the use of sustainable resources of energy, the concept of bio-mobility is set to gain momentum in the coming months, it said.

Amid the various developments and new policies which are being set to boost the production of fuel from bio-waste, the shift towards the use of greener and greener fuels is the only solution.

"To bring this solution to the end-users through technology on wheels, Praj Industries, with Repos Energy, energy distribution startup will soon bring biofuel on wheels," said the statement.

Founder Chairman of Praj Industries, Pramod Chaudhari said: "We want to build a carbon-neutral energy distribution ecosystem from agriculture to end-users through a vehicle. What Repos offers as a distribution solution was the only missing link in our ecosystem. Together, we can move towards carbon-neutral indigenous fuels."

Co-founder of Repos Energy, Chetan Walunj said that India is on its way to become one of the highest consumers of energy in the coming decade.

"We need to explore the newer and greener ways of energy distribution using technology. And this is the only way ahead to meet the PM's mission of COP 21," he said.

