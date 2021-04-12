Pramerica Life Insurance appoints Kalpana Sampat as MD

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) Pramerica Life Insurance Ltd on Monday announced the elevation of Kalpana Sampat as its Managing Director & CEO with effect from April 9, 2021.
She was earlier the company's Chief Operating Officer.
With her elevation, Sampat becomes one of the three female CEOs in the Indian life insurance sector.
"Kalpana is a respected leader in life insurance with an exceptional record. The Board is optimistic that the company can deliver substantial strategic and operational progress under her able leadership," Sunil Kumar Bansal, Chairman said.
Prior to joining Pramerica Life Insurance, Sampat was the CEO for Swiss Reinsurance Co., India branch, and was instrumental in its launch in 2015.
