Pratekk Agarwaal joins as advisor to board of PumPumPum

A former CBO at Bharatpe, Agarwaal comes with enormous experience in building organisations such as Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance , Fullerton ,IndoStar Capital , ftcash among others, said a company statement.

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Fintech mobility company PumPumPum has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed fintech industry veteran, Pratekk Agarwaal, as an advisor to its board.

Tarun Lawadia, Founder & CEO, PumPumPum said: "We are privileged to have Pratekk join our Advisory Board and I am looking forward to working closely with him in our journey of delivering tremendous value to our customers.

"His rich and wide experience across diverse business segments and unmatched expertise built over the years in the start-up and fintech space will further accentuate our efforts to bring greater advancements to our existing product solutions portfolio and aid our expansion plans," he said.

Pratekk Agarwaal said: "The pre-owned car segment is an asset heavy market. However, PumPumPum is able to create a safe car loan portfolio for the best banks and NBFCs. With our performance, we are now able to finance more cars in the same capital and are also expanding our financial partnerships by onboarding more NBFCs and venture debt companies."

