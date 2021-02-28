Prayagraj-Bilaspur flight from Monday

Besides, more cities, including Bhopal and Bhubaneswar, will be connected by air with Prayagraj in the coming months.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 28 (IANS) Prayagraj will get direct air connectivity to Bilaspur from March 1, following the successful trial run of Alliance Air flight between the two cities.

According to official sources, the Prayagraj-Bilaspur flight will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. It will take off from Prayagraj at 3 p.m. and land in Bilaspur at 4 p.m. The flight from Bilaspur would take off at 3.45 p.m. and land in Prayagraj at 5.05 p.m.

The trial run of Alliance Air flight from Prayagraj to Bilaspur covered the aerial distance of 374 km in mere one hour.

The new flight would mark direct air connectivity of Prayagraj with eight cities of the country. From March 28, Indigo Airlines is also expected to begin its flight for Bhubaneswar and Bhopal from Prayagraj.

Regional director of Airport Authority of India (AAI), Achal Prakash said: "The city is fast getting connected by air with major cities of the country and this will continue in future as Prayagraj is a major tourist attraction."

Presently, the city has direct air-connectivity with seven major cities of the country, including Delhi (two different operators, seven days a week), Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Raipur and Kolkata.

--IANS

amita/dpb