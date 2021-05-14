Pre-register PUBG Mobile's Indian version on Play Store from May 18

New Delhi: PUBG Mobile, which is all set to re-launch in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, is beginning pre-registrations for the game on Play Store from May 18, South Korean video game developer Krafton said on Friday. There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, please visit the Google Play Store and click on the "Pre-Register" button and your rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch, the company said in a statement.Krafton's brand new game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.It will be available exclusively to play in India only.Recently, the company on its social media accounts and its websites mentioned that the game is coming soon in India.According to the company, the game will offer a world-class multiplayer gaming experience on mobile.Battlegrounds Mobile India will release exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.