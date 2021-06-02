Preliminary Trend: India's May exports rise to over $32 bn

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) India's merchandise exports in May 2021 rose to $32.21 billion, higher by 67.39 per cent over $19.24 billion in May 2020, the preliminary official data showed on Wednesday.

Besides, exports last month recorded a 7.93 per cent growth over $29.85 billion in May 2019.

The country's merchandise exports in April 2021 had risen to $30.63 billion.