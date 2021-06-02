  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. News
  4. Preliminary Trend: India's May exports rise to over $32 bn

Preliminary Trend: India's May exports rise to over $32 bn

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jun 2nd, 2021, 15:40:50hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) India's merchandise exports in May 2021 rose to $32.21 billion, higher by 67.39 per cent over $19.24 billion in May 2020, the preliminary official data showed on Wednesday.

Besides, exports last month recorded a 7.93 per cent growth over $29.85 billion in May 2019.

The country's merchandise exports in April 2021 had risen to $30.63 billion.

Similarly, India's merchandise imports in May 2021 were $38.53 billion, with an increase of 68.54 per cent over $22.86 billion in May 2020.

However, imports declined by 17.47 per cent over $46.68 billion in April 2019.

Consequently, trade deficit in May 2021 was $6.32 billion, which increased by 74.69 per cent over trade deficit of $3.62 billion in May 2020.

--IANS

rv/sn/sdr/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features