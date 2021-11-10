Prestige Group forays into Mumbai, launches project in Byculla

The palatial residential property promises to offer its residents an uber luxury living experience of the highest standards with the perfect blend of luxury amenities.

The project in Byculla, a neighborhood in Mumbai, offers a luxurious residential experience with iconic views and luxurious amenities.

Located on the NM Joshi Marg, Prestige Group calls it as "enveloped amidst the rich culture & heritage of Byculla..."

The developer also suggests that the project will offer homebuyers a low density living experience within close proximity of South Mumbai and a seamless connectivity to other parts of the city.

The property spread over 2.2 acres land parcel, boasts of two towers- East and West, 45 storeys each. Nine levels of podium parking, three levels of clubhouse and plush amenities like an infinity swimming pool, gym, spa, squash court, multi-purpose hall are available at this project.

"The contemporary two & three bed homes in the East tower and three & four bed homes in West tower are Vaastu friendly apartments designed in spacious layouts with ultra-modern living areas, large windows for cross ventilation and balconies elevated with breathtaking views of the South Bombay cityscape. The Arabian Sea on the West and Eastern Harbor on the East sets the perfect tone of style and class for prospective homebuyers," said a statement from Prestige Group.

Irfan Razack, CMD at Prestige is quoted as saying in an official statement, "With property registrations in the city at a 10-year high in September 2021 and a 35% year-on-year uptick in registrations, Mumbai has established itself as one of the most extravagant real estate markets in the country. We are exhilarated and looking forward to setting foot into Mumbai, marking our entry into the most premium real estate markets in India. With Prestige Jasdan Classic, we seek to meet the growing demands of our clientele based in a fast-paced city, offering them a luxury-driven experience, state-of-the-art amenities and a lifestyle that is tailor made to their requirements. Having laid the foundation based on our core beliefs, passion, quality and transparency, we aim to set a new benchmark for residents of the city of dreams."

Prestige Group has reported having completed 247 projects with developable area of 134 mn sft and 45 ongoing projects with a total developable area of 52 mn sft as of 31 March 2020. The consolidated turnover of the company for the year ended March 31, 2020 is Rs 82,433 million.

