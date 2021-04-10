Prince Philip lived full, meaningful life: Dalai Lama

Dharamsala, April 10 (IANS) Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, saying he lived a full and meaningful life.

In a letter written to express his condolences to Queen Elizabeth, the spiritual leader wrote: "I am sorry to learn the sad news that your husband, H.R.H. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. I will pray for him and offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family at this sad time."