Production begins in two iron ore mines in Odisha

The mines are targeted to produce 12 billion tonnes of iron ore annually which will increase OMC's production to 20 billion tonnes.

The mines are Jiling-Langlota and Guali iron ore blocks of the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday jointly inaugurated the production in two new iron ore mines in the state.

These blocks were recently reserved for the OMC, a state PSU, within a short time of 25 days, after a request was made by state government, in order to ease the shortage of iron ore in the state.

The Chief Minister said the commencement of production in the mines will help stabilise iron ore market and meet industry's demand.

He added that Odisha has always supported reforms in the mining sector and stressed the need for both the state and Centre to work together to realise the huge potential of Odisha.

Patnaik also thanked the Union Minister for faster allocation of the mines and giving clearances in short time.

Joshi said: "These mines will help in stabilising the supplies for small industries and will generate huge employment opportunities in the state. The two mines will generate approximately Rs 4,000-5,000 crore of annual revenue for the state of Odisha."

He also requested the Chief Minister to bring more mines into auction and for operationalisation of all non-working mines, to increase the production and revenue generation in the state.

