Profit of CPSEs decline 21% in FY20

As per the report, a total of 171 CPSEs reported a profit during FY20, compared to 179 companies in FY19.

New Delhi: The net profit of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) in FY 2019-20 stood at Rs 1,74,286 crore, 20.8 per cent lower than the previous fiscal, as per the Public Enterprises Survey 2019-20.

"Net orofit of profit-making CPSEs stood at Rs 1,38,112 crore in Financial Year 2019-20 (171 CPSEs) against Rs 1,74,286 crore in Financial Year 2018-19 (179 CPSEs), showing a decrease of 20.8 per cent," said the report published by the Department of Public Enterprises.

It also aid that the net loss of loss-incurring CPSEs was Rs 44,817 crore in Financial Year 2019-20 (84 CPSEs) as against Rs 31,620 crore in Financial Year 2018-19 (69 CPSEs) showing an increase of 41.7 per cent.

Overall net profit of operating CPSEs during Financial Year 2019-20 stood at Rs 93,295 crore as against Rs 1,42,666 crore during Financial Year 2018-19, showing a decrease of 34.6 per cent.

A major proportion of the fall in profits is attributable to the Petroleum (Refinery & Marketing) cognate group, where it reduced from Rs 32,142 crore in Financial Year 2018-19 to Rs 3,230 crore in Financial Year 2019-20.

Other cognate groups which showed decline in profits are crude oil, heavy & medium engineering, other minerals & metals, telecommunications & information technology, financial services, steel, agro-based industries, and chemicals & pharmaceuticals.

Total paid-up capital in all CPSEs was Rs 3,10,737 crore as on March 31, 2020 as against Rs 2,74,652 crore as on March 31, 2019, recording a growth of 13.1 per cent.

Total Financial Investments in all CPSEs was Rs 21,58,877 crore as on March 31, 2020 against Rs 17,82,878 crore as on March 31, 2019, recording a growth of 21.1 per cent.

