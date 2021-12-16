PUBG: New State crosses 45 mn downloads, new update revealed

New Delhi: South Korean video game developer Krafton on Thursday announced its first major post-launch update for PUBG: New State, which has surpassed more than 45 million downloads globally.

The company said that the new update brings in Survivor Pass Vol. 2 and allows players to unlock a variety of new in-game rewards.



Additionally, new vehicles, a new weapon, gun customisation options and more have been added to the new free-to-play next generation mobile battle royale game from PUBG Studios, the creators of the original PUBG: Battlegrounds.

"Available now, this Survivor Pass is based on the in-game character Bell, who is part of the Dream Runners Faction. Players will be able to complete a variety of "story missions" to earn all of Bella's costumes," the company said in a statement.

"In addition, players can upgrade to a Premium Pass to earn additional vehicles skins and characters costumes as well as earn back 1,500 NC upon reaching Level 48 of the pass," it added.

With this new update, players are able to obtain the L85A3, a new assault rifle with low recoil. While its fire rate is lower than others in the game, the L85A3 is said to offer the highest damage output of all the game's assault rifles that uses 5.56m ammo, making it a great choice to engage enemies at mid-to-long ranges.

To promote positive play, a new Merit Point System has been introduced by the game developer.

"If players are reported for negative behaviour like team kills, for example, they will lose Merit Points. If their Merit Points fall below a specific threshold, they will not be able to play Squad Mode until they increase their total Merit Points over time through Solo play," the company said.

This first major update for PUBG: New State is now available for iOS and Android users.

