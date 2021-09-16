'PUBG: New State' surpasses 40 mn pre-registrations globally

New Delhi: South Korean game developer Krafton on Thursday announced that PUBG: New State has officially secured more than 40 million pre-registrations on Google Play and App Store following its second Alpha Test in 28 countries last month. Krafton recently opened pre-orders in India, which contributed to the surge in pre-registrations, the company said in a statement.

"We have been able to achieve this level of success because of fan enthusiasm globally and their belief in PUBG Studios work," said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer of PUBG: New State."We are now focused on taking the valuable feedback we received during PUBG: New State's second Alpha Test and polishing the game before its official launch later this year," Park added.The company also announced that it will formally reveal PUBG: New State's official launch date in October."We are devoting all our resources to ensuring PUBG: New State meets the expectations of our fans, both in terms of entertainment and stability," Park said.Developed by PUBG Studios, PUBG: New State will launch as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS in 2021.The company said that PUBG: New State recreates PUBG: Battleground's original battle royale experience, making it the most realistic battle royale game on mobile.