  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. TopNews
  4. Pune Airport to remain shut from Oct 16-29 for maintenance

Pune Airport to remain shut from Oct 16-29 for maintenance

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 15th, 2021, 10:32:36hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Airport

Pune: Post-Dassehra, the Pune Airport will remain shut for all flights from October 16-29 for carrying out repairs and maintenance works, followed by a partial closure till November 30, officials said here on Thursday.

The full closure for two weeks is to facilitate the runway resurfacing work to be taken up by Indian Air Force which manages the airport.

An announcement issued by the IAF and Pune Airport said the runway will remain completely closed for executing runway resurfacing, followed by a 12-hour closure daily from October 30 to November 30 for installation of AFLS on the runway.

The maintenance was scheduled for April but was postponed to Oct-Nov, which is likely to hit the Dassehra-Diwali holiday crowds as domestic flight operations and tourism are picking up.

This story is cleared from an automated feed. For more stories, please visit,
 SIFY FINANCE | SIFY GOLD | LATEST NEWS | BUSINESS NEWS
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features