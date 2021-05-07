Punjab CM announces support for 10-yr-old road vendor's education

Chandigarh, May 7 (IANS) Moved by the plight of 10-year-old Vansh Singh, whose video of selling socks on Ludhiana roads to support his family had gone viral, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced full government financial support for his education, besides Rs 2 lakh in immediate assistance for the family.

He directed the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner to ensure that Vansh, a drop-out, rejoins his school, with all expenses for his education to be borne by the state government.

The Chief Minister, who spoke to Vansh and the family on a video call after seeing the boy's video of refusing a car driver's offer of Rs 50 extra, over and above the cost of socks, said he was impressed by the boy's self-esteem and dignity.

The boy's video had captured millions of views the on social media, with people lauding his honesty and dignity.

Vansh's father Paramjit also sells socks and mother Rani is a homemaker.

Vansh has three sisters and an elder brother, and the family lives in a rented accommodation in Haibowal area.

--IANS

vg/vd