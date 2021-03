Punjab postpones wheat procurement

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) In view of the Covid-19 spike in the state, the Punjab government will kick-start the wheat procurement operations from April 10.

The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday.

Food, Civil Supplies at Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the meeting that the department needed more time to make arrangements to ensure safe procurement amid the surge in Covid cases.