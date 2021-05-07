Punjab procures 125L MT wheat

"I am happy to share that despite the challenge of Covid-19, we have procured more than 125 lakh MT wheat till date and paid Rs 21,472 Cr to our farmers," the Chief Minister informed in a tweet.

Chandigarh: Amid the pandemic, Punjab has procured more than 125 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat till date and paid Rs 21,472 crore to the farmers, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday.

"Our procurement agencies are working hard to ensure timely lifting and payment. I thank you all for your hard work. Stay Safe!"

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cleared Rs 21,658.73 crore towards the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) up to April for the procurement of wheat in Punjab.

The release of the CCL facilitates the state in making payments to farmers against purchase of food grains in the current season, which began on April 10 and will culminate on May 31.

The Central government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat at Rs 1,975 per quintal, hiking it by Rs 50 from last year's Rs 1,925 per quintal.

