Quint Digital Media logs Q4 net profit of Rs 45 lakh

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Quint Digital Media Ltd (QDML) on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 45 lakh for the quarter ended March.

During the previous quarter, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 18 lakh.

Its revenue for operations for the fourth quarter of FY21 stood at Rs 6.56 crore, up from Rs 6.23 crore in the third quarter.