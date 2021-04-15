Quint Digital Media logs Q4 net profit of Rs 45 lakh

New Delhi: Quint Digital Media Ltd (QDML) on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 45 lakh for the quarter ended March.
During the previous quarter, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 18 lakh.
Its revenue for operations for the fourth quarter of FY21 stood at Rs 6.56 crore, up from Rs 6.23 crore in the third quarter.
During the nine-month period ending March 20201, QDML posted operating revenue of Rs 18.03 crore, and profit after tax of Rs 1.70 crore.
"The management is confident that its digital properties have entered a phase of sustained profitable growth," the company said in a statement.