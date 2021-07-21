Radico Khaitan instals 6 O2 plants in UP

The first of these oxygen generator plants was inaugurated by Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, earlier this week at Bilaspur in Rampur district.

Lucknow: Radico Khaitan, one of the largest manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the country, plans to install several oxygen generator plants at various locations in six districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The remaining oxygen plants will be installed in government hospital facilities at Prayagraj, Kaushambhi, Kanpur, Mahoba and Chitrakoot in the coming days.

The oxygen generators have a capacity of 20 m3/hr at o to 5.5 bar pressure (adjustable).

The PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen generator plants can continuously generate oxygen with the purity of 90-95 per cent.

Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Radico Khaitan, said, "Being one of the oldest and largest manufacturers of IMFL in India, the company has been at the forefront to help the citizens and the needy since the beginning of the pandemic. Since lack of medical oxygen has been one of the major concerns during the pandemic, the company initiated the process for installation of six oxygen generator plants in Uttar Pradesh in May 2021. We will continue to extend our best possible support to the society in times of need."

Radico Khaitan has been actively lending a helping hand to the nation and the needy in times of crisis.

In 2020, the company took several initiatives, including distribution of Radico's 'Extra Strong Hand Sanitizer' to government authorities, hospitals and police stations across the country, supplying food packets and distribution of face masks as part of its relief activities.

The company had provided oxygen cylinders to the government authorities in the times of crises as well.

In addition to its efforts to help the government by providing liquid hand sanitizers and other necessary products since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Radico Khaitan has also contributed Rs one crore to the Uttar Pradesh Covid Care Fund to help the state government fight Covid-19.

It has donated Rs 21 lakh to the Covid relief fund through Rampur District Magistrate.

Radico Khaitan has ensured that its employees receive the best possible support and help to fight the crisis. The company is offering 100 per cent of the salary or a minimum of Rs 25,000 per month, whichever is higher for the next two years to the family of any employee in the event of his/her death.

