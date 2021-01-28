Radico Khaitan' Q3 net profit up 40%

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Spirit maker Radico Khaitan on Thursday reported 40 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 84.08 crore during the quarter-ended December.

During the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 59.74 crore.

The company reported operational revenue of Rs 2,971.15 crore during the period under review, up 17.67 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.