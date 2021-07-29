Radico Khaitan's Q1 net profit up 36%

New Delhi: Spirits maker Radico Khaitan has reported a 35.7 per cent rise in its standalone net profit for the April-June quarter at Rs 59.82 crore.

During the same period of FY21, the company has reported a net profit of Rs 44.07 crore.

Lalit Khaitan, Chairman and Managing Director said: "After closing FY2021 on a positive note, it is heartening to report a robust performance in Q1 FY2022. The disruptive second wave of the pandemic impacted businesses from the second half of April."