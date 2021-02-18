RailTel IPO subscribed more than 42 times

Taking to Twitter, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kanta Pandey said: "RailTel IPO received great demand from all categories of investors and was subscribed more than 42 times. We thank all investors for their participation."

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The initial public offering (IPO) of RailTel has been subscribed more than 42 times as the offer ended on Thursday.

The total size of the offer was of Rs 819.24 crore at the upper price band of Rs 94 per share.

The offer comprised of 87,153,369 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each and was a complete offer for sale by the government. The company would not directly receive any proceeds from the same.

The minimum bid lot was of 155 equity shares, thereafter in multiples. The price band was fixed at Rs 93-94 per equity share.

