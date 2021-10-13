Railways completes electrification work on Katihar to Guwahati route

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed the electrification work of the total 649 Route Kilometre (RKM)/ 1294 Tonne Kilometre (TKM) of High-Density Network (HDN) from Katihar to Guwahati which will now connect all major cities of the country with Guwahati on Electric Traction, Indian Railways said in a statement on Monday.

Along with providing the greener transportation in the north-east, this railway electrification up to Guwahati shall lead to saving of foreign exchange spent on HSD Oil of about Rs 300 crore per annum. The HSD Oil consumption will be reduced by about 3400 KL per month. The travel time between Guwahati to Katihar and Malda Town is also likely to reduce by up to 2 hours as trains can now move at higher speed. The Line capacity enhancement of up to 10-15 per cent will lead to reducing the level of saturation on many of the sections on the NF Railway allowing more trains to run.

The NF Railway encompasses difficult terrain with a large number of graded sections, curves, and bridges. The electric traction will eliminate the need for multi diesel locos as higher HP electric engines can maintain higher speed in gradient sections. Additional Rajdhani Express trains can now be introduced for NE states like Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim. A total of 15 pairs of existing trains originating and terminating at Katihar and Guwahati can run with an additional passenger coach by eliminating one power car, thus improving passenger throughput.