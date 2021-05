Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Indian Railways has ferried another 120 MT of medical oxygen to Karnataka for treating Covid patients, an official said on Tuesday.

"The fourth Oxygen Express carried 120 tonne oxygen from Tatanagar (Jharkhand)," a South Western Railway statement said, adding a 'green corridor' enabled it to cover the 1,420 km in 30 hours, it said.