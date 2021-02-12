Railways to replace Agartala Rajdhani with Tejas rakes

The Railway Ministry said in a statement said that the Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Rajdhani Special train will run with special Tejas type sleeper coaches from February 15, with upgraded facilities.

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) With a focus on improving passenger comfort, the Indian Railways Railways has decided to replace the existing rakes of Rajdhani Express with the Tejas sleeper type rakes, with a plan to introduce 500 more such rakes.

The ministry said that it will offer better connectivity with the national capital and the train will be provided with smart features, adding that the coaches of this new sleeper type Tejas train will offer best in class travel experience.

The Railway Ministry said that with the introduction of this modern Tejas sleeper type train for long distance journey, Indian Railway is making a paradigm shift in the travel experience for the passengers.

It said that a new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out with the introduction of Sleeper Type Tejas Trains.A

The ministry said that the national transporter has planned that 500 such Tejas type Sleeper coaches are manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), production units of Indian Railways in the FY 21-22 which will gradually replace the premium long distance trains over Indian Railways network.

The ministry said that the features of Tejas type Sleeper coaches include automatic plug door. It said that all main entrance doors are centralised controlled by Guard and the train will not start until all doors are closed.

Even the complete rake of the train is made up of complete under-frame austenitic stainless steel, which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion.

The train has bio vaccum toilet and air suspension to improve comfort and ride quality of these coaches, in addition to fire alarm, detection and suppression system.

The ministry also said that the Tejas coaches include smart features processed by a centralised processing unit that includes features like passenger announcement or passenger information system, digital destination board, CCTV with day night vision capability, facial recognition even in low light condition, network video recorder, emergency talk back for medical or security emergency, on board condition monitoring system to improve safety, HVAC air quality measurement for air conditioning system, toilet occupancy sensor, and water level sensor to indicate water availability.

The ministry said that the Tejas rakes are also equipped with train supervisor and power car monitoring system.

It said that an 18.5-inch touch screen Kiosk is provided in each power car for monitoring the health of the complete rake and also used as a surveillance monitoring station. This LCD is connected to the PICCU system of the power car for visualisation of the power car.

The new Tejas coach also has roller blind on the windows instead of curtains for easy sanitisation, apart from reading light for each passenger.

--IANS

aks/arm