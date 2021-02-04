Rally continues, Sensex ends at new closing high

Mumbai: The post-budget euphoric rally continued in the Indian stock market on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex settling at its record closing level.

Sensex touched an all-time high of 50,526.39 and the Nifty50 also hit a new record high of 14,868.85 points.

The across-the-board rise was led by healthcare, banking, finance and IT stocks. Positive global cues also supported the Indian indices.