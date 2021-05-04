Raytheon Technologies sending 1,000 oxygen concentrators to India

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Aerospace and defence major Raytheon Technologies Corp on Tuesday said it is sending 1,000 oxygen concentrators to India.

The company employs nearly 5,000 people in India, primarily through Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace.

According to the aerospace and defence major, some of these oxygen concentrators have already started to arrive in India, through the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and organisations actively working with the government across the country.