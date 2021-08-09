RBI extends curbs on Karnataka-based Millath Co-op Bank

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the restrictions on Karnataka-based Millath Co-operative Bank by three months till November 7.

This extension is subject to review, said an RBI statement. The restrictions were last extended till August 8.

"The RBI is satisfied that in the public interest, it is necessary to extend the period of operation of the Directive DCBS.CO.BSD III.D-12 /12.23.096/2018-19 dated April 26, 2019 issued to Millath Co-operative Bank Limited, Devangere, Karnataka," the statement said.