RBI extends MSF facility to provide additional liquidity to banks

Mumbai: To provide comfort to banks on their liquidity requirements, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday extended the facility of tapping funds under the marginal standing facility (MSF) for a further period of three months, up to December 31, 2021.

Under MSF banks are allowed to avail funds by dipping into the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) up to an additional one per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), i.e., cumulatively up to 3 per cent of NDTL.