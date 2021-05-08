RBI extends restrictions on Millath Co-op Bank by 3 months

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the restrictions on Karnataka-based Millath Co-operative Bank by three months, till August 8, 2021.

As per RBI's directions, the co-operative bank shall not, without prior approval of RBI in writing grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise.