RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's term extended

Mumbai: The Centre has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das by another three years.

Accordingly, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, approved Das's reappointment.

In an order, it said: "The 'Appointments Committee of the Cabinet' has approved the reappointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, lAS Retd. as Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years beyond December 10, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier."