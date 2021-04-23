RBI okays Atanu Chakraborty as part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank.

The appointment comes into effect on May 5, 2021, for a period of three years.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), vide its communication dated April 22, 2021, has approved the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as the Part Time Chairman of the Bank under Section 10B (1A)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 for a period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. May 5, 2021, or the date of his taking charge, whichever is later," the bank said in a filing.