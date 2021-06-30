RBI raises average base rate for NBFC-MFI to 7.98%

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the average base rate for NBFC-MFIs to be charged from their borrowers at 7.98 per cent for the quarter starting July 1, 2021

The rate has been increased from 7.81 per cent that was applicable in the April-June quarter.

"The Reserve Bank of India has today communicated that the applicable average base rate to be charged by Non-Banking Financial Company - Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) to their borrowers for the quarter beginning July 1, 2021 will be 7.98 per cent," said an RBI statement.