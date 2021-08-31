RBI raises incentive for banks for distribution of coins

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased incentives for banks for the distribution of coins to the general public to Rs 65 per bag with effect from September 1.

Currently, the incentive is Rs 25 per bag.

In a circular, the RBI said that an additional incentive of Rs 10 per bag would be paid for coin distribution in rural and semi-urban areas on the submission of a auditor certificate to this effect. The distribution of coins shall also be verified by RBI Regional Offices during inspection of currency chest or incognito visit to branches among others.