RBI received 8 applications to set up universal, small finance banks

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The Reserve Bank has received eight applications for acquiring 'on tap' licenses to set up universal banks and small finance banks.

The RBI received four applications each to set up universal banks and small finance banks.

Applicants like the UAE Exchange and Financial Services, the Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank, Chaitanya India Fin Credit, and Pankaj Vaish and others have applied to set up universal banks.