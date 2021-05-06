RBI relaxes Overdraft (OD) facility for states to aid fight Covid

Mumbai: To enable the State Governments to better manage their fiscal situation in terms of their cash-flows and market borrowings, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday permitted certain relaxations with regard to availment of Overdraft (OD) facilities.

Accordingly, the maximum number of days of OD in a quarter is being increased from 36 to 50 days and the number of consecutive days of OD from 14 to 21 days.