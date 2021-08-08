RBI Series 5 SGB subscription window starts from tomorrow

The trading window will be open to investors until August 13th while the settlement date is fixed at August 17, 2021.

This will be the fifth tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bonds for the year 2021-22.

Mumbai: The subscription window of the Reserve Bank of India administered Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme is expected to commence from August 9th.

The subscription for the SGB has been fixed at Rs 4,790 per gram or per paper. A discount of Rs 50 is available for subscribers who opt for digital payment.

Subscriptions can be completed from a scheduled commercial bank as well as leading exchanges such as the Bombay Stock Exchange or the National Stock Exchange.

Although the SGB is a novel way of stocking in Gold, the revision in Gold rates this week has aroused queries on whether to subscribe to the SGB or not.

The price of Rs 4,740 per gram (inclusive of the Rs 50 discount) may still appear costlier than bullion.

However, the international outlook on Gold this week turned tepid owing to a positive US jobs report and subsequent jump in the US Dollar Index.

The jump in the Dollar index has increased the returns on Bonds and also shed the outlook on Gold.