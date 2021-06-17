RBI to conduct auction for GoI securities conversion on June 21

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India will conduct the conversion or switch of Government of India (GoI) securities, through auction, on June 21.

The RBI has, from April 22, 2019, started conducting the auction for conversion of GoI securities on third Monday of every month.

As per the method, bidding in the auction implies that the market participants agree to sell the source security or securities to the GoI and simultaneously agree to buy the destination security from the GoI at their respective quoted prices.