RBI to conduct OMOs worth Rs 10K cr on May 6

Mumbai: To pump up liquidity, the Reserve Bank of India will conduct a one-day 'Open Market Operations' on May 6 to simultaneous purchase and sell government securities.

The OMO session will see simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Under this OMO, the RBI will sell short-term securities worth Rs 10,000 crore maturing in the current band next year and purchase long-term securities of an equal amount maturing between 2026 and 2030.