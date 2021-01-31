RBI to do annual assessment of banks' grievances redressal system

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undertake annual assessment of customer service and grievances redressal mechanisms of banks as part of its supervisory mechanism.

The RBI recently decided to put in place a comprehensive framework for grievances redressal.

"The Reserve Bank will undertake, as a part of its supervisory mechanism, annual assessments of customer service and grievance redressal in banks based on the data and information available through the Complaint Management System, and other sources and interactions," said an RBI notification.