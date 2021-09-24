RBI to purchase Rs 15K cr of securities under G-SAP 2.0

The open market purchase was announced by the RBI after the Monetary Policy Review meeting held in June.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank will conduct open market purchase of government securities worth Rs 15,000 crore on September 30, under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0).

The RBI's recent G-SAP auctions have focused on securities across the maturity spectrum with the intention to ensure that all segments of the yield curve remain liquid.

In the fresh auction, the RBI will purchase government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

The purchase will be of securities maturing between January 2029 and June 2035. The coupon rate of the securities vary from 6.10 per cent to 7.26 per cent.

On the other hand, the RBI will sell government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

It will off-load securities maturing between June 2022 and September 2022. The coupon rate of the securities vary from 8.08 per cent to 8.15 per cent.