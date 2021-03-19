RBI's FY22 budget approved

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India's budget for FY22 was approved on Friday by its Central Board of Directors.
The approval comes before the apex bank shifts its accounting year to April-March period from FY22.
"The Board, in its meeting, reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank," the RBI said in a statement.
"The Board also discussed the Reserve Bank's activities during the current accounting year of nine months (July 2020 to March 2021) before the Reserve Bank switches over to April-March accounting year from 2021-22. The Board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2021-22."
--IANS
rv/sn/vd